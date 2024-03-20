Dean has been secretly emptying Jade's antibiotics before giving them to her in a bid to keep her close, and the teen's condition has grown worse by the day.

With Jade and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) organising a fundraiser for cystic fibrosis, Dean was taunted by nephew Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) over being banned from attending at The Vic, due to orders from landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) who was raped by Dean almost a decade ago.

In the Square, Dean lied to Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) that Jade was perfectly fine, planting the seed that Jean was the one who was struggling as he used her mental health condition against her.

Dean later suggested that Jade was far too ill to go to the charity event, but when she persisted, claiming she would be fine as long as she took her oxygen tank with her, Dean manipulated her into asking Jean to allow him to see Jade's big speech.

Jean refused, so Dean brought up his late brother Jimbo, who had also suffered with cystic fibrosis, and Jean was talked into relenting when Dean insisted that he needed to be present to look after his daughter.

When Jean and Jade spoke to Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), she wasn't happy but ultimately agreed to let Dean in, despite the fact that she had insensitively put Linda on the rota!

Before the event got under way, Dean upset Jade, guilt-tripping her for her imminent move to Pakistan. Jade stood up to him, insisting that she was leaving to be with mum Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar) and he couldn't stop her.

But as she stood up to go to the bar, things took a darker turn when Dean unhooked Jade's oxygen. In the meantime, Linda emerged from upstairs after drinking a bottle of wine, and she confronted Dean.

He pointed out that the event was all for charity; and having witnessed Jade's coughing, Linda left the bar – but an uneasy Jean clocked Dean's smarmy manner and followed Linda upstairs for a chat.

Gillian Wright as Jean Slater and Elizabeth Green as Jade in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

There, Linda explained that Dean was using Jade, and the memory of Jimbo who he never usually talked about, for sympathy.

Understanding that she had been tricked, Jean ordered Dean away, and he was forced out by Johnny and George Knight (Colin Salmon). But as Dean waited outside, Jade began her speech, only to collapse as the consequences of Dean's sick act took hold.

Dean rushed back inside, furiously demanding what Jean had done to Jade, all part of his cover-up. But has Dean killed his own daughter?

Anyone affected by Jade's story can find help and support via Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

