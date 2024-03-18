Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) has been keeping an eye on Jade, concerned out of loyalty to her dear friend, Jade's grandmother Shirley Carter (Linda Henry). With Jade too ill to work on her charity fundraiser for cystic fibrosis, Jean offered to help.

Jean had run out of potential venues to approach, and she asked Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) if they could use The Vic. Co-owner Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) agreed, on the condition that her rapist Dean was barred from attending.

Meanwhile, at Dean's flat, Jade was still coughing in bed, wondering why she was still so unwell despite taking the antibiotics. Jean then arrived to announce Linda's kind gesture, but Dean ran out, leaving Jean alone with Jade.

Worrying over Jade's deteriorating condition, Jean told partner Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) that she had called a doctor, who was heading over to do a home visit.

Ross Boatman as Harvey Monroe and Matt Di Angelo as Dean Wicks in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Dean returned, explaining that he had wanted to speak to Linda, but had talked himself out it, he was horrified to find out that the doctor was on his way.

The doctor expressed surprise that Jade hadn't improved on the medication, and when he was out of the room, Jade pleaded with Dean not to allow her to be sent back to hospital. Dean urged her to pretend she was feeling better, and Jade looked uneasy, but ultimately agreed.

Dean attempted to get rid of Jean, but Jade then interrupted, presenting Dean's phone and confronting him for ignoring Shabnam's calls! How will Dean wriggle out of this?

Anyone affected by Jade's story can find help and support via Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

