The actor spoke to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards , where EastEnders was up for many prizes. And when asked about what's coming up for Alfie in the coming months, Shane Richie agreed that his character has been a rock for Linda.

Shane Richie has revealed more about his character Alfie Moon and Linda's (Kellie Bright) potential romance in the future.

He said: "Alfie's no longer in The Vic now, it's interesting, that whole relationship between Alfie and Linda kind of took us by surprise – the audience reaction was real positive. And though we never played it, there was never ever talk with the producers or writers that there was going to be a relationship."

He continued: "The general public, the fans of the show, kind of went 'Yeah, there's something there' so maybe, just maybe, something may happen this year, maybe next year. But there's talk of maybe Alfie and Linda."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The pair have grown close as friends over the past few months, leading fans of the long-running soap to speculate as to whether more could be on the cards for Alfie and Linda. They've seemingly bonded over both of their losses: Alfie with Kat moving on and Linda with the shocking loss of Mick Carter.

Linda's mother Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) has returned to the soap as the Queen Vic's new landlord. Elaine has gotten off on the wrong foot with Alfie, but does Elaine want Alfie gone for another reason?

Richie's comments come just weeks after Bright seemed to quash rumours of an onscreen romance, saying: "I think it is really strong and important to see a platonic relationship between a man and a woman."

So, will EastEnders give the fans what they want? Well, we'll have to wait and see, as Richie also said that there continues to be speculation on the future of Alfie and Kat. Although their marriage fell apart a while ago, what would EastEnders be without the 'will they, won't they' of Kat and Alfie.

More like this

Richie told RadioTimes.com: "There's always talk of Kat and Alfie. We're like the [Richard] Burton and [Elizabeth] Taylor of the soaps, aren't we? But at the moment, I'm really enjoying Alfie being single.

"There's a bromance with Alfie and Freddie; he's become like what Spencer [Moon, played by Christopher Parker] was back in the day – so I'm enjoying playing that at the moment."

Additional reporting by Helen Daly.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.