Earlier this week, the BBC soap aired a flashback special which took us back in time to Billy and Phil's (Steve McFadden) youth. As Phil's bully of a father Eric (played by George Russo) enlisted the younger members of the clan to join him in a warehouse robbery, they were caught by a security guard, who was then shot dead by Eric.

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) could be about to face the consequences of the Mitchells' ill-fated robbery back in 1979, as these brand new EastEnders pictures show.

The victim turned out to be the father of DCI Keeble (Alison Newman), whose vendetta against the Mitchells has finally become clear. But although Phil revealed that Eric was to blame, that was no use to Keeble who had uncovered a lead linking Billy to the gun used that night.

Will Billy be able to escape? BBC

She ordered Phil to inform on an oblivious Billy or be locked up again. And that wasn't the only threat Phil was facing, as Keeble hinted she would expose him as a "grass" which would put his loved ones in danger.

So, just as Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) introduced himself to Billy as his son, Phil reluctantly agreed to give Keeble what she wanted.

But, as he later told fiancée Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), he had no intention of letting Billy take the fall - he'd rather kill Keeble first! And as EastEnders continues tonight, Phil desperately tries to get Billy out of the country before he can be arrested.

Billy's fate hangs in the balance. BBC

As he asks Billy to miss the upcoming wedding and head up a property deal in Portugal, will Billy agree to Phil's plan? And will Phil explain the real reason he's so determined to get him out of the way?

Viewers will have to keep watching to find out whether Billy will hear the truth about Keeble, and whether he can bring himself to leave behind ex-wife Honey (Emma Barton), who he is hoping to reunite with - as well as their children William and Janet.

It's great to see some strong new material for actor Fenwick, who has been long overdue a big storyline.

EastEnders continues tonight on BBC One at 7.30pm.

