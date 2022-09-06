EastEnders' Phil Mitchell issues big threat over "dead woman" Keeble

Earlier this week, the BBC soap treated us to a flashback episode that let us in on a secret - Phil's abusive father Eric (George Russo) murdered Keeble's father, who was a security guard at the warehouse where the Mitchells were committing burglary.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) delivered a chilling threat over DCI Keeble (Alison Newman) in tonight's EastEnders (6th September) as he scrambled to try and save his cousin Billy (Perry Fenwick) from arrest.

With Eric long since dead, Keeble had turned her attention to Billy because he had been linked to the gun used on that terrible night. Phil repeatedly refused to give her any information on Billy, as Keeble explained that she simply wanted to see the pain on Phil's face over having to shop one of his own.

Phil has become a reluctant police informant. BBC

We could ask questions over why she actually needs Phil's input in the first place, given that she freely admitted to having evidence of Billy's role in the robbery. What more can Phil even tell her when Keeble could just have Billy arrested anyway? Apparently, the thrill of causing Phil such turmoil is more of a motive for her than avenging her dad's death!

Keeble soon instructed her team to conduct a drugs search on Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) to get to Phil. As Kat panicked, dressed in her wedding attire, fiancé Phil desperately tried to put a stop to her ordeal.

So he called Keeble once more and eventually conceded that he would give her information on Billy when she threatened to out him as an informant, which would leave his loved ones at risk of being killed by his dangerous associates.

Back at home, Kat demanded to know why Phil was letting Keeble take control - did he even want to get married? Phil then revealed the truth about 1979 to his bride-to-be, adding that Keeble had forced him to agree to stitch up Billy.

Kat was horrified, worrying about what this meant for Billy. Phil insisted that he would do everything he possibly could to stop Billy from being sent down, including changing his statement at the last minute if it came to it.

When Kat asked what he would do if he couldn't prevent Billy from being collateral damage, Phil replied that he would make Keeble pay. "She's dead," he said. "She's a dead woman."

Can Phil stop Keeble? And if he can't, will he really go through with his threat?

