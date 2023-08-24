After 'coming to her rescue', Theo showed up again tonight, despite Stacey previously dropping him as a tutor for her pregnant daughter Lily (Lillia Turner). Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) wondered whether Theo had talked her around, but it was clear that Stace felt safer with him around.

However, she neglected to tell her ex-husband Martin what was going on when he called round and handed her a wad of cash from his work in Bulgaria. But when Lily told Martin about the break-in by text, he questioned Eve on the situation.

Eve assured Martin that the police were on the case, and explained that Stacey didn't want to keep relying on Martin.

Later, Eve confronted Theo about him trying to get Caz Johnston (Bryony Afferson) to shop her to the police. Theo offered an apology, saying that Eve's violent behaviour had scared him, and Eve accepted this.

Meanwhile, as Stacey walked across the Square, she was growing more and more anxious as she wondered if everyone around her might be her stalker. But when she and Eve went home, they found that the house key no longer worked.

It turned out that Theo was there testing the deadbolt, and he feigned concern as he suggested changing the locks and revealed he had fixed the very same back door that viewers saw him kick down! Theo was soon secretly pocketing a spare key once the job was done, as things got more and more sinister by the minute.

James Bye as Martin Fowler in EastEnders. BBC

Knowing how things were affecting Stacey, Eve met with Martin at the café and told him about the stalker, and the fact that it was Stacey's client. When Eve asked Martin to keep a lookout, adding that Theo was doing the same, Martin insisted that Theo must be the culprit.

As he becomes determined to uncover who Theo really is, will Martin be able to stop the man from inflicting harm on Stacey before it's too late?

Viewers who identify with Stacey's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

