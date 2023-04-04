With Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) first on the scene after Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) crashed her new car with Denzel inside, the locals were frantic as Mitch and his nephew Finlay (Ashley Byam) tried to help.

Denzel Danes's (Jaden Ladega) loved ones were left worried sick in tonight's EastEnders (Tuesday 4th April), as it was touch and go whether he would pull through after last night's terrifying car crash .

While Kim was now conscious, Denzel was not – but she explained that he was moving. Passing by, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) made his police status known and offered his help to a colleague; but his husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) panicked when Callum risked his life under the falling scaffolding to free Kim from the car.

Kim comforted Howie as they waited for news. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

They escaped relatively unscathed, but Denzel was still trapped in the car, and Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) called out to the paramedics as they arrived to help. Eventually, Denzel was cut out of the vehicle and rushed to hospital, with his frightened dad Howie (Delroy Atkinson) joining him. Kim was then taken to hospital separately, and was prevented from trying to check on Denzel by a nurse.

Denise was by her side, and, left alone, she was stunned when Kim revealed that she had been looking at some texts on her sister's phone at the moment of the accident. Kim had known that Denise had shared a kiss with another man, but now she knew that Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) was the one she had cheated with.

Quizzed by Kim, Denise assured her that she had not slept with Ravi – but Kim could tell she had thought about it. The whole messy tale then came out, with Denise admitting that she had gone to a hotel planning to cheat, before adding that Ravi was now blackmailing her to get police evidence for him.

As a disgusted Kim got out of bed to find out about Denzel, Denise could only ask whether she would tell Jack – or anyone – what she had been up to. Meeting Howie, Denise's husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and his daughter Amy (Ellie Dadd) in the hospital corridor, they were informed that Denzel had been taken for scans.

Howie was heartbroken as he recalled the last time he had spoken to Denzel, while Kim covered over what really caused the crash. When a doctor approached, he explained that Denzel didn't have a brain injury, but there were internal injuries and he was about to be taken into surgery.

As Howie went to see his son before the operation, Kim looked back at Denise as they dreaded what might happen next. Will Denzel make a recovery?

