However, next week, which sees Michelle Collins and Adam Woodyatt's first scenes back in Albert Square as Cindy and Ian Beale, respectively, will be available to watch early in the morning on the days of transmission.

Fans of the BBC One soap will know that Cindy arrived in London at the conclusion of Thursday night's episode, aiming to retrieve her oldest living child Peter Beale (Thomas Law) from Walford.

Unbeknownst to Cindy, two of her other children and her husband George Knight (Colin Salmon) are now living in Walford too.

Next week promises explosive scenes as Cindy comes face to face with George and their daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford), the latter of whom is celebrating her 21st birthday.

In case that wasn't enough, Cindy will also come face to face with her former mother-in-law and old nemesis Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth).

Perhaps the pair can bond over being forced to fake their own deaths and leaving their families behind...

