EastEnders to air all Cindy return week episodes early on BBC iPlayer
Fans can enjoy the episodes as soon as they wake up in the morning.
The BBC has confirmed that all episodes of Cindy Beale's return to Walford in EastEnders next week will be released on BBC iPlayer early.
Earlier this year, the revelation of Cindy's survival and a special episode set in France were not released on BBC iPlayer at 6am as has become the norm, instead wait until their terrestrial airings on BBC One at 7.30pm.
However, next week, which sees Michelle Collins and Adam Woodyatt's first scenes back in Albert Square as Cindy and Ian Beale, respectively, will be available to watch early in the morning on the days of transmission.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Fans of the BBC One soap will know that Cindy arrived in London at the conclusion of Thursday night's episode, aiming to retrieve her oldest living child Peter Beale (Thomas Law) from Walford.
Unbeknownst to Cindy, two of her other children and her husband George Knight (Colin Salmon) are now living in Walford too.
Next week promises explosive scenes as Cindy comes face to face with George and their daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford), the latter of whom is celebrating her 21st birthday.
In case that wasn't enough, Cindy will also come face to face with her former mother-in-law and old nemesis Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth).
Perhaps the pair can bond over being forced to fake their own deaths and leaving their families behind...
Read more:
- 6 EastEnders spoilers next week: Cindy Beale's shocking return rocks Walford
- EastEnders icon teases return of Cindy Beale's "bad" side in love triangle
- EastEnders' Michelle Collins on Cindy Beale meeting Lucy’s killer Bobby
- Michelle Collins almost played another iconic EastEnders character
- EastEnders trailers for Cindy return tease Kathy showdown: "You're dead!"
- EastEnders' Shona McGarty quits role as Whitney Dean after 15 years
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth teases Kathy and Rocky future after Jo's threats
- EastEnders is nowhere near the axe – it's having a renaissance
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth supports comeback for Kathy’s Hills family
- The WAGs of EastEnders' legend Ian Beale, from Cindy to Jane
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw promises “big” Christmas for the Beales
- EastEnders' Michelle Collins teases Cindy’s scenes with love rival Elaine
- Will Jacqueline Jossa return full-time to EastEnders as Lauren Branning?
- EastEnders' Michelle Collins confirms flashbacks and Cindy Beale breakdown
- EastEnders must give tragic heroine Whitney the happy ever after she deserves
- EastEnders legend Angela Wynter explains Yolande Trueman return
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.