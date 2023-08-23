Ian (Adam Woodyatt) was forced to tell Peter that he has two half-sisters, Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford), because Cindy started a new family when she was in witness protection.

As Peter went to find them, Cindy was blissfully unaware of her son's absence as he caused chaos at The Vic. But Ian eventually explained that Peter felt guilty leaving half-brother Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) in the lurch, so he had gone back to Albert Square.

Adam Woodyatt as Ian Beale sat beside Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale in EastEnders. BBC

Desperate to keep Cindy in the dark about the Knights' whereabouts, he left out that crucial detail. Even as Cindy feared that their son would be targeted due to the people who had been after her, Ian thought he had put her concerns to rest when he assured Cindy that Peter would be back in France once he'd seen Bobby.

But as Cindy revealed her worries, she told Ian that she felt that she and Peter had been making up for lost time, and she hated that he wasn't with her now.

Ian promised that Peter would be okay if he kept a low profile, but it was clear that Cindy wouldn't be able to relax until she had her son back by her side.

And with the iconic character due to step foot back in Walford next week, it seems only a matter of days before all hell breaks loose!

