While the world will be watching on to see some of their sporting favourites, it does mean that a certain long-running medical soap will be paused for the duration of Wimbledon.

Doctors, which usually airs at 1.45pm from Monday to Thursday during the week, has been dropped from schedules so that the BBC can air daily matches and recaps from Wimbledon.

The news won't come as that much of a surprise to fans of the Birmingham-based soap, though, as Doctors hasn't been available to watch this week either on account of Eastbourne tennis and episodes of Animal Park.

When Wimbledon starts airing, fans can expect the usual two-week format of the event to return. However, the tournament will start one week later than usual due to a schedule change from the All England Club.

BBC One will feature live coverage of the sporting action starting from 1.45pm each day, with coverage also being shown on BBC Two from 3pm. The BBC One coverage then takes a pause in the early evening from 6pm before resuming at 7pm for two more hours of coverage. BBC Two will recap the day with a handy edition of Today at Wimbledon at 9pm.

As for when Doctors will return to our screens, it's yet to be confirmed, but it's likely to be once Wimbledon finishes on Sunday 16th, so we could very well expect the drama to return to schedules from Monday 17th July.

Doctors airs Mondays to Thursdays on BBC One at 1:45pm. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

