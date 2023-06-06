As Scarlett was lodging with Karen when she died, Scarlett took on a major role in that storyline, something which Kia Pegg was "shocking" but a real "learning experience".

Following the shock death of long-standing Doctors character Karen Hollins, played by Jan Pearson, Scarlett Kiernan star Kia Pegg has teased what fans can expect from her storylines going forward.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards 2023, Pegg said of finding out how heavily involved she would be in the major storyline: "It was shocking. It was one of those ones where when they told me I was going to be in it, I was slightly confused that they wanted me in it. But it was such a learning experience and I had a wonderful time."

Meanwhile, Pegg also teased that there would be some lighter storylines for Scarlett going forward, including "a lot of romance - not always the same guy".

Pegg continued: "A lot of romance, and she is also going to learn to drive, which is heavily based on my own inability to do so."

Pegg also enthused about how much she loves playing the character, saying: "She is so much fun. I think she gets to say all those things that most people think, which is really good fun."

Following Karen's death on the soap, her husband Rob (Chris Walker) and daughter Imogen (Charlie Clemmow) were seen struggling to cope, and later shared fond memories of family life as they scattered her ashes on the Lickey Hills.

The British Soap Awards ceremony took place on Saturday 3rd June, although they will air on ITV1 on Tuesday 6th June. The awards were hosted by Jane McDonald, who took on the role following the departure of Phillip Schofield from ITV.

Doctors airs Monday-Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The British Soap Awards 2023 will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday 6th June 2023 at 8pm.

