The actress, who played Tiffany Butcher from the age of 6, left in 2021 to go and live with her brother, Liam, in Germany; an exit that by all means allows the potential for a comeback.

Maisie Smith has opened up on a potential return to EastEnders , hinting that she would always be up for popping back when the story demanded so.

Speaking to OK, Maisie said that she is always up for returning – and knows she'll always be welcomed.

"You never leave EastEnders," she said. "I've got a family on there that will be there for the next 50 years. I'll always have a place there.

"The next time someone gets married or dies, I'm sure I'll be back."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Maisie continued: "They've watched me grow up and have never treated me any differently."

Since leaving EastEnders, Maisie has enjoyed considerable success in other TV shows, including a finalist showing in Strictly Come Dancing.

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez in Strictly Come Dancing.

Meanwhile, some huge news emerged over the weekend surrounding the return of an iconic character.

Cindy Beale, played by Michelle Collins, will be returning to EastEnders, a whopping 25 years after she was killed off screen.

She'll be back alongside her former partner, Ian Beale, played by Adam Woodyatt.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.