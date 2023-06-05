Claire Sweeney, Dean Sullivan and Sue Jenkins, who played Corkhill family members Lindsey, Jimmy and Jackie in the soap, took to the stage at this year's British Soap Awards , to present the Best Family award.

It's been 20 years since Channel 4 soap Brookside came to an end, but on Saturday night (June 3rd), three of its former stars had an unexpected reunion.

As they presented the award, which will be seen on ITV when the ceremony air this Tuesday (June 6th), Sullivan joked that the trio had spent most of this century apart.

Brookside aired between 1982 and 2003, and earlier this year classic episodes of the soap started dropping weekly on Scottish streaming service STV Player.

Since the show ended, Jenkins has had guest roles in shows such as Casualty and Doctors, while it was recently announced that Sweeney will be joining Coronation Street this year, playing Tyrone Dobbs's biological mother Cassie.

Speaking about her role, Sweeney said: "Even though I’ve been lucky enough to have enjoyed an amazingly varied career for nearly 40 years – being cast in Coronation Street is, to me, better than being cast in a Hollywood movie! I’ve watched it all my life and can’t quite believe that I’ll now be stepping onto those famous cobbles myself."

"I was really nervous when I got the scripts to audition as this show means so much to me and my family and this is Corrie gold, I was beyond thrilled and very grateful when I got the call that Iain Macleod is trusting me to play Tyrone's Mum and work alongside one of my heroes, Dame Maureen Lipman."

Sweeney continued: "Cassie is a character who is definitely going to make an impact – I just hope the audience will enjoy watching her as much as I'm going to be enjoying playing her!"

The British Soap Awards 2023 will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday 6th June 2023 at 8pm. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

