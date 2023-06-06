Karen Hollins (played by Jan Pearson) had been a regular character on the medical drama for 14 years when she suddenly died in an episode titled If Wishes Were Horses, which aired at the end of March.

Doctors star Chris Walker has reflected on the challenge of filming scenes for a recent storyline, in which his character's wife was shockingly killed off .

The storyline had been kept top secret by the BBC, meaning it had a huge impact among long-time fans of the series when it eventually aired – and recently secured a nomination for Best Single Episode at the British Soap Awards.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet, Walker discussed performing the hard-hitting episode and his hopes for the widowed Rob Hollins.

"It was very intense," he began, recalling the tough shoot. "Wonderful to do, but a stretch – and, you know what, as an actor, you like to be stretched. Looking back at it now, it was great. At the time, a lot of pressure."

Walker went on to say that he genuinely doesn't know what's coming up next for Rob, explaining that he prefers "to be surprised" than to know too much in advance.

On what he would want for the character, Walker joked: "I'd like Rob to win a million quid on the lottery and film in Barbados for a couple of weeks."

On a more serious note, he added: "Rob's happy at work. That's what makes him happy because he's good at what he does."

