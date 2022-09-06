Meanwhile, as they prepare for their wedding, Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) and fiancé Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) are faced with yet more problems. But when Kelly's attention turns back to the death of dad Rick, will she learn of Gary Windass's (Mikey North) guilt?

Judgement day is on the way for Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) next week, as she stands trial for the murder of husband Imran (Charlie de Melo). But when she makes a monumental confession to Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock), could her fate be sealed?

Elsewhere, chaos ensues at Speed Daal, and it's linked to Stu Carpenter's (Bill Fellows) dark past, James Bailey's (Nathan Graham) health could put his football career at risk, and newcomer Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) goes for a job at the Rovers Return, proving she is here to stay!

Read on for all you can expect in Coronation Street from 12th - 16th September 2022.

7 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Toyah makes a shocking confession

Toyah reveals the truth to Spider. (ITV) ITV

Toyah is full of emotion as Abi Webster (Sally Carman) leaves baby Alfie with her for the first time since Imran's death. With her murder trial on the way, Toyah cries over the little boy's pram as she tells Alfie how sorry she is for taking his daddy away. Later at the flat, sister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) walks in just as Toyah is mid-confession to Spider!

As Toyah tells Spider that she lied to the police, crashed the car on purpose and intended to kill her husband, Spider and Leanne are left reeling by her shocking words. But what will Spider do after everything he has heard? Could Toyah be heading to prison thanks to her admission of guilt? Read on to find out what happens in court...

2. But will she be found guilty of murder?

Will Toyah be heading to prison for murder? (ITV) ITV

Leanne pleads with a nervous Toyah not to say something she'll regret in court, saying she should leave it to her solicitor. The prosecution paints her as a murderer, and Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) and Kelly are both called as witnesses. Imran's mother Saira Habeeb (Kim Vithana) then tells the court that she saw Toyah kissing Spider, and she believes Toyah was having an affair and so killed Imran on purpose.

Leanne defends her sister on the stand, leaving Toyah's guilt at an all-time high. She decides to take the stand after all. But what does she say? As the jury delivers their verdict, will Toyah be found guilty or set free? Whatever happens, we're set to see more of Spider as he meets with DS Swain (Vicky Myers) to discuss his job, intending to stick around. But has he revealed Toyah's secret or not?

3. Kelly and Aadi's wedding plans face more setbacks

The young couple are facing opposition over their nuptials. (ITV) ITV

Aadi blurts out to dad Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) that he and Kelly will be getting wed at Gretna Green. A shocked Dev unleashes his outrage over Aadi wanting to tie himself to someone like Kelly, and Aadi and Kelly decide to try and win him over and prove their commitment by throwing an engagement party.

Gary advises Dev to show his support or risk losing his son, but what will Dev decide? There's disappointment for Kelly, though, when she overhears Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) claiming that once the part is over, Kelly will get bored with Aadi! Meanwhile, Gary offers to chip in towards the wedding and Kelly is touched as she plans the festivities with her inheritance. But there's still the matter of a timebomb waiting to explode!

4. Will Kelly learn Gary's deadly secret?

Is Kelly about to hear the truth about her dad's murder? (ITV) ITV

When Rick's ex-associate Sharon visits Kelly to congratulate her on her engagement, Gary panics and begs Sharon not to ruin Kelly's life by revealing that he killed her dad. But as Aadi lets slip about Kelly's kidnapping, and Kelly asks Gary to give her away, Sharon is left horrified. Later, Kelly receives a holdall of her late mum Laura Neelan's (Kel Allen) belongings which were left in Spain.

Scrolling through the photos on her mum's camera, she's shocked to spot an image dated the very same day that Rick was killed, meaning her mum was in Spain at the time and couldn't have done the deed! Kelly shows Gary the photos and demands the truth, but will Gary admit everything or continue to lie? One way or another, Kelly is set to find out, as Corrie's producer Iain MacLeod revealed. But what will that mean for Gary?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Stu's past causes chaos at Speed Daal

The restaurant endures a disaster. (ITV) ITV

As Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) arranges his birthday do, Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) reminds him that he was once homeless just as Stu was, so some support for Speed Daal's dwindling business wouldn't go amiss! So Sean complies - but just as Alya (Sair Khan) and Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) think things might be looking up, chaos ensues.

While Alya is surprised by a love declaration from ex Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott), Zeedan and Stu prepare for the party. But as it begins, a man enters the restaurant and introduces himself as a friend of Charlie - the woman Stu was convicted of killing. When the man opens the lid of a box, what exactly has he unleashed at the table as the guests look on in horror?

6. Are James's dreams over?

Is James's career over? (ITV) ITV

After his recent collapse and diagnosis of a serious heart condition, James was left upset that his football career could be over already. He tells mum Aggie (Lorna Laidlaw) that a life without his beloved sport just doesn't bear thinking about, and he can't wait to return to the pitch. Aggie masks her unease, and the Baileys later welcome James home from the hospital to a pile of get well cards from his fans.

But when his team's manager arrives to talk over James's future, will he get the all-clear to return to work? It's surely far too soon for that, but at the very least, he hopes to be able to continue to follow his dreams after a period of recovery. What does the future hold for James?

7. Glenda is here to stay

Glenda bags a job at the Rovers. (ITV) ITV

As Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) complains to partner George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) about his overbearing sister Glenda, she wonders how long Glenda plans to stay. Speak for yourself, Eileen, we love Glenda! George promises to have a word, but when Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) offers Glenda a job, Eileen worries she'll never get rid of her.

On her first shift behind the bar, Glenda is scammed by Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce), who claims she has given him the wrong change. But how will Glenda handle the situation? And with Daisy hoping to be appointed manager in Jenny's absence, does she have competition?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.