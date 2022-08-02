In June, Toyah's husband Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) was killed following a car crash when Toyah was at the wheel. Flashbacks revealed that Toyah drove the car into a wall after Imran confessed his lies over winning custody of his baby son Alfie, who he fathered with Abi Webster (Sally Carman).

Georgia Taylor says "it's a very grey area" when it comes to her Coronation Street alter ego Toyah Habeeb's guilt over her ongoing murder charge.

Faced with losing the family unit she always wanted, Toyah was furious with Imran at the time. But as she lost consciousness after the crash, Imran managed to save her life before collapsing from a heart attack, dying at the scene. In hospital, Toyah was broken by his death but maintained her innocence to the police, lying that she couldn't remember what had happened.

Since then, Toyah has been charged with Imran's murder based on all the evidence. And speaking about the storyline, star Taylor is asked if she thinks her character is guilty.

Troubled Toyah and Spider have a passionate encounter ITV

"I think it’s a very grey area," she reveals, saying that Toyah feels the weight of what she's done, whatever the truth is. "Her guilt is huge; whether she is guilty of murder or not, she was at the wheel of that car. So she feels responsible for his death and the fact that Alfie is going to spend the rest of his life growing up without his dad.

"It's heartbreaking; it's a huge, huge burden for her to carry."

In upcoming scenes, Toyah discovers that Imran had previously arranged to open a savings account for baby Alfie. This only brings Toyah's grief bubbling back up to the surface, as Taylor points out.

"It brings everything flooding back. Whatever she is guilty of, or not guilty of, Alfie has been left without a dad and she’s been left without the man and the family unit she dreamed of for so long. It’s still very raw."

Discussing Toyah's current state of mind, the actress tells us that fear is very much at play as she awaits her trial. "She is scared, she’s lonely, she is still grieving losing the man she loved and that chance of being a mum and being a family.

"I can’t even imagine on top of that having to face a murder trial – her emotions are all over the place."

Toyah soon ends up turning back to ex-boyfriend Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock), and passion follows. With so many people around her turning against her, and her stepsister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) juggling other priorities, is Toyah glad to have Spider around?

"She’s definitely grateful for the distraction he brings and the kindness," Taylor explains. "She is really lonely, she's got her sister but she also understands that Leanne's got a business and a step-son and other things to be getting on with.

"She doesn't really have a lot of friends, people like Alya have very much turned against her and she's getting all this vitriol from Saira, Imran’s mum. It’s a bit of kindness when you're feeling vulnerable and she latches on to that."

You'll have to tune in to find out what happens next for Toyah, but it's safe to say her fate is hanging firmly in the balance!

