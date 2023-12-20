Reluctantly, Simon shook Ryan's hand and offered only a cold "bye".

Ryan thanked Peter for not holding his liaison with Daisy against him, given that Daisy was the fiancée of Peter's brother Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard). Peter pointed out that he wasn't one for throwing stones, given his own history!

Ryan's aunt Carla Barlow (Alison King) told Peter not to let Ryan go without saying his goodbyes, and she was on hand, alongside Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney), to say a fond farewell to Ryan.

Ryan asked them to give his ex-flatmate, Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton), a goodbye message before he left, and Carla coyly asked if he wanted her to talk to anyone else on his behalf, to which he declined. His parting words to Carla and Debbie were a simple "see ya!".

As Peter drove Ryan out of the Street, Ryan explained that he would be meeting Crystal at the airport. He locked eyes with a passing Daisy, and the pair shared a smile. Daisy looked saddened as Ryan was driven out of her life - but is it for good?

Their story is brimming with unfinished business, with both Ryan and Daisy having confessed that they love each other. But with Daisy soon having reason to look Daniel's way again, is her on/off romance with Ryan truly over?

As for Ryan as a character in his own right, he's only just set on the path of recovery after sustaining burns in an acid attack earlier this year. Actor Prescott has given some powerful performances, and we certainly hope that he'll be back on the cobbles soon.

After all, Ryan's romance with Crystal has surely been rather too rushed for them to live happily ever after...

Coronation Street worked with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on the acid attack storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

