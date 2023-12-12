Amid conflicting romantic feelings for Ryan and a longing for Daniel, we'll see Daisy find a new rival in Daniel's ex, Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon). But a new partnership begins as Daisy sets her sights on reviving The Rovers.

In a new chat shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, Jordan has spilled all on Daisy's heartbreak and more. Is there any hope left for Daisy and Daniel, or is their relationship dead? The star also pointed out that Daisy hasn't truly dealt with her stalking ordeal.

What's in store for Daisy this Christmas? Read on to find out.

How is Daisy taking the breakup?

"She’s in a lot of pain. In Daisy fashion, she masks her true feelings with a face full of makeup and witty remarks but she is heartbroken. Fresh out of the break up with Daniel, I think she’s still hoping for a reconciliation. They’ve always had such a fiery relationship and now she’s left hoping and praying once he’s had a bit of time to take the initial sting away, she can convince him to make another go of it."

With now losing both Daniel and Ryan, where is Daisy’s head at?

"She’s having to regroup and refocus. These men at one time or another have been her sole focus for the last two-three years on the street. What’s interesting is they’re using the breakup to bring the dark side of her character back out and she’s going to lean into her morally corrupt tendencies. She feels she has nothing left to lose, so for lack of a better statement: The B***h is Back."

How does Daisy really feel about Ryan moving to Glasgow?

"Daisy genuinely wants what’s best for Ryan. She feels so indebted to him and she’s confused about her gratitude for romantic feelings towards him.

"I really hope people haven’t forgotten that Daisy is also deeply traumatised from the whole Justin saga and hasn’t processed much of it herself as she’s focused all her energy onto Ryan’s recovery. On screen, we haven’t really touched on her own. Hopefully people remember she isn’t the straight up bad guy in this love triangle, it’s more complex and layered than that."

Do you think Daisy will see Bethany as a threat given her and Daniel’s history?

"Oh god, absolutely. She’s beautiful, she’s been told how successful Bethany is living it up in London and Daisy is a naturally jealous, territorial person. Bethany had that connection with Daniel when he was at his most vulnerable which will instantly put Daisy on high alert and I have to say it’s a relationship I’m really looking forward to playing around with."

More like this

Daisy will revert back to her old ways. ITV

Daisy seems to like a challenge when it comes to relationships – firstly with Ryan and Alya then the challenge with Daniel initially – do you think Bethany being back would give Daisy that challenge and push to win Daniel back?

"Mmm, I wouldn’t necessarily refer to Daniel as a prize to be won - he’s also made some pretty manipulative moves which I think scream “red flag”. I can’t decide whether they need to go their separate ways for good or whether this has proved they’re more similar than we originally thought and maybe they’re made for each other!

"I think if Daisy sees Daniel happy with someone else it will crush her, especially if he moves on fast. But it will also force her to take accountability for what she’s done to their relationship. I think because deep down she knows how royally she mucked it up, after the initial red mist fades away she may just want him to be happy but we can live in hope that he does eventually find his way back to her."

In other news, Daisy and Jenny have bought over the Rovers and it will reopen on New Year’s Eve. Has this been a good distraction for Daisy?

"Daisy is throwing all her energy onto the Rovers. It’s all she’s got left. She’s lost her love, her hero, her little family and in turn, her future. So the Rovers failing is not an option. She’s very ready to have something she’s proud of and something she can call her own."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How did you feel when you found out Daisy will be a co-owner of the Rovers?

"Well… co-owner of the Rovers using methods of true soapy fashion. There’s things that Jenny and Daisy have done to buy the Rovers that they are not proud of and while that was super fun to play out, I don’t imagine it’s going to last very long! But in the meantime, Daisy is loving it."

Do you think Daisy will try to change much in the pub?

"100%. She will be bursting with ideas to revamp the place. She knows the business model needs updating otherwise it wouldn’t have shut down in the first place. The Rovers is one of Daisy’s main anchors to the show. She loves that pub which is why she ventured into dodgy territory to save it! She will do everything she can to make it into a thriving business."

How do you think the dynamics will be with Jenny now they are business partners?

"It’s going to be a power struggle. That relationship hierarchy has always been super clear. It’s Queen Jenny and her sidekick Daisy. For Jenny to now start treating Daisy as an equal is going to be really hard I imagine.

"Daisy has to publicly pretend nothing has changed, so behind closed doors she will instantly want Jenny to treat her with respect and take her and her ideas seriously… and something tells me it’s not going to go smoothly!"

What would you like to see from Daisy in the coming months?

"I’d like her to focus on the Rovers and focus on becoming a successful, mini, secret landlady. I’d also like her to turn the relationship with Bethany on its head. They’ve actually got a fair amount in common. I think there’s room for a solid friendship to blossom and then selfishly, I’d get some scenes with more of the Platts. I’d like that.

"Start throwing Daisy into different social circles on the show. I’ve been asking them to make Daisy and Todd pals for yonks! Me, just desperately trying to get Daisy some friends!"

Viewers who identify with Daisy’s story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit www.suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.