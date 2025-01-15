Coronation Street star confirms exit after nearly four years as major Platt family member to depart
Actor Paddy Bever joined the soap as Max Turner in 2021.
Actor Paddy Bever has quit his role as Max Turner in Coronation Street.
The ITV soap is undergoing huge cast changes in recent weeks with major departures occurring as stars quit the show or have been written out by show bosses.
It has been revealed that Bever has quit his role as Max which he took over in September 2021 for new acting opportunities elsewhere but parts on very positive terms with bosses at the soap.
A statement from Bever reads: “After much reflection and in an incredibly difficult decision, I have chosen to step away from Max and Coronation Street to explore new opportunities. I have been surrounded by such kindness and support every step of the way."
RadioTimes.com understands that Bever informed producers of his decision to leave early last year and finished filming with the soap in late 2024, with Max's exit due to air in the spring in a huge storyline for the Platt family.
Bever added: "I’m eternally grateful for the chance to bring Max’s story to life and it’s been a great privilege to contribute to the legacy of such a well-loved and iconic show. This chapter has been unforgettable and while I look forward to what lies ahead, I will treasure these memories."
Max's exit comes amid high drama for himself and his girlfriend Lauren and following the exit of his grandmother Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) on Christmas Day 2025.
Bever quitting the soap comes following the recent news that Charlotte Jordan has quit her role as fan-favourite Daisy Midgeley and the news of Shelley King quitting her role as Yasmeen Khan.
Meanwhile, Sue Cleaver is due to leave her role as Eileen Grimshaw after 25 years in the role with actress Katy Cavanagh returning as half-sister Julie Carp for the exit storyline.
Elsewhere, Lucy Fallon is temporarily departing her role as Bethany Platt on maternity leave after giving birth to a second child, while Maureen Lipman is stepping back as a full-time cast member from the role of acerbic Evelyn Plummer.
Finally, the characters of PC Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) and Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) have also been axed from the soap with the characters being written out this year and in 2026, respectively.
This comes following the recent murder of troubled teen Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) earlier this month in a dark knife crime storyline.
However, there will also be some new arrivals to come to the street in 2025 proving that soap remains an ever-revolving door and that every soap experiences arrivals, returns and exits.
Read more:
- 8 Coronation Street characters who should have a huge 2025 – from Jenny Connor to Todd Grimshaw
- 7 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Lauren's fate revealed and Daisy makes shock DNA decision
- Coronation Street star defends soap amid "crisis" speculation and cast exits
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Lewis Knight is the Trends Editor for Radio Times, covering trending titles from TV, Film and more. He previously worked at The Mirror in TV, Film, and Showbiz coverage alongside work on SEO. Alongside his past work in advertising, he possesses a BSc in Psychology and an MA in Film Studies.