It has been revealed that Bever has quit his role as Max which he took over in September 2021 for new acting opportunities elsewhere but parts on very positive terms with bosses at the soap.

A statement from Bever reads: “After much reflection and in an incredibly difficult decision, I have chosen to step away from Max and Coronation Street to explore new opportunities. I have been surrounded by such kindness and support every step of the way."

RadioTimes.com understands that Bever informed producers of his decision to leave early last year and finished filming with the soap in late 2024, with Max's exit due to air in the spring in a huge storyline for the Platt family.

Paddy Bever at the Radio Times Soap Awards Nicky Johnston

Bever added: "I’m eternally grateful for the chance to bring Max’s story to life and it’s been a great privilege to contribute to the legacy of such a well-loved and iconic show. This chapter has been unforgettable and while I look forward to what lies ahead, I will treasure these memories."

Max's exit comes amid high drama for himself and his girlfriend Lauren and following the exit of his grandmother Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) on Christmas Day 2025.

Bever quitting the soap comes following the recent news that Charlotte Jordan has quit her role as fan-favourite Daisy Midgeley and the news of Shelley King quitting her role as Yasmeen Khan.

Meanwhile, Sue Cleaver is due to leave her role as Eileen Grimshaw after 25 years in the role with actress Katy Cavanagh returning as half-sister Julie Carp for the exit storyline.

Max and Lauren in Coronation Street are currently in a romance but facing various tribulations. ITV

Elsewhere, Lucy Fallon is temporarily departing her role as Bethany Platt on maternity leave after giving birth to a second child, while Maureen Lipman is stepping back as a full-time cast member from the role of acerbic Evelyn Plummer.

Finally, the characters of PC Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) and Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) have also been axed from the soap with the characters being written out this year and in 2026, respectively.

This comes following the recent murder of troubled teen Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) earlier this month in a dark knife crime storyline.

However, there will also be some new arrivals to come to the street in 2025 proving that soap remains an ever-revolving door and that every soap experiences arrivals, returns and exits.

