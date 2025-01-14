King, who plays Yasmeen Metcalfe, filmed her final scenes in December, with her exit set to play out in early spring.

A TV insider told RadioTimes.com: "Shelley spoke to producers early last year and advised that after 10 years on the show and being involved in many major storylines during the past decade, she had decided the time had come for her to explore other opportunities.

"Shelley is an accomplished stage and television actress and we fully understand her desire to take her career in another direction after 10 years playing the same role."

Shelley King. Karwai Tang/WireImage

While details of her final scenes are yet to be revealed, RadioTimes.com understands that Stu Carpenter, played by Bill Fellows, will not be part of Yasmeen's exit storyline.

Yasmeen first moved onto the cobbles in 2014 along with husband Sharif Nazir (Marc Anwar), their son Kal (Jimi Mistry) and grandchildren Alya (Sair Khan) and Zeedan (Qasim Akhtar).

But things weren't smooth sailing for long, as Yasmeen kicked out Sharif for having an affair, while son Kal was killed in the Victoria Court fire.

Yasmeen Metcalfe and Roy Cropper in Coronation Street. ITV

Since then, Yasmeen has been part of some serious storylines, including that of her marriage to controlling husband Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew).

Unable to live with his abuse any longer, Yasmeen stabbed Geoff in the neck and was charged with attempted murder before being found not guilty.

Yasmeen found love again in 2022 with Stu Carpenter, but following Fellows's exit, Yasmeen is single once more and lives at No. 6 alone.

