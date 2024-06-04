But Bobby then notices that Ken is unsteady on his feet, and an unwell Ken leaves the party early to return home.

Still concerned, Bobby knocks on Ken's door, gets no answer and peers through the letterbox, seeing Ken laying at the bottom of the stairs.

Ken is found at the bottom of the stairs. ITV

Bobby calls an ambulance, and Ken is cared for in hospital - but he's dismayed to learn that he will need round the clock care while he recovers at home.

Independence is clearly of high importance to Ken, and son-in-law Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) promises Ken that the family will make sure he gets the care he needs to keep him safe in his own home.

Ken merely forces a smile in response, but what exactly has caused this crisis in the first place? Is Ken about to be diagnosed with something that will impact his future, or must he simply admit that it's time to rely more on his loved ones in his later years, if Coronation Street chooses to tackle the difficulties that can come with ageing?

It's been a quiet time on-screen for Ken in recent months, but the character was saddened when son Peter (Chris Gascoyne) bid farewell to the cobbles for a boating adventure.

Most recently, Ken said goodbye to grandson Simon (Alex Bain) when he left to join Peter on his yacht.

Daniel and Steve support Ken. ITV

Ken will learn about Bobby's false witness statement in scenes airing on the ITV soap this week, leaving him particularly unimpressed with his daughter-in-law, Bobby's aunt Carla Connor (Alison King).

But ultimately, it's Bobby's remorse over Daniel's plight which leads him to spot Ken's struggles. Might Bobby's intervention lead to an unlikely friendship between himself and Ken?

Coronation Street airs Ken's medical emergency on Monday 10th June.

