However, a report from Express.co.uk has revealed that the actress Channique Sterling-Brown, who plays popular lawyer Dee-Dee Bailey on the soap, has quit the role and is filming her final scenes later this month.

It is suggested that Sterling-Brown is seeking new opportunities elsewhere and we understand this was very much her decision to leave the soap.

It is understood that the timeline of her reported departure would mean she will remain on-screen until the end of the year.

A source told the website: "Posters are up around the Corrie set behind the scenes, it is common knowledge that Channique is going, and cast have been informed."

Channique Sterling-Brown at the Radio Times Soap Awards in 2024. Nicky Johnston for Radio Times

ITV declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com. Representatives of Channique Sterling-Brown have also been approached for comment.

Dee-Dee joined the established Bailey clan in Coronation Street in 2022 and quickly became a favourite with fans, with Sterling-Brown bagging the award for Best Newcomer at the British Soap Awards in 2023.

Sterling-Brown's most prominent storyline was her relationship with the villainous lawyer Joel Deering (Calum Lill), which climaxed in 2024 with Joel's bloody demise.

Dee-Dee and Joel in Coronation Street. ITV

Dee-Dee later gave birth to a daughter by Joel, named Laila Bailey.

No details have been revealed about what Dee-Dee's exit will entail, but it comes hot on the heels of producer Iain McLeod teasing a death on the way for one character. Is Dee-Dee going to be safe?

The news comes following the exit of iconic character Jenny Bradley (Sally Ann Matthews) in Wednesday's episode (1st October 2025) after the decision was made to write Jenny out of the soap.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.