Coronation Street exit revealed for another beloved character following flurry of major departures
Another Coronation Street favourite has reportedly quit the cobbles.
Another departure is on the way for Coronation Street.
The ITV soap, which recently won Best Soap at the Inside Soap Awards 2025, has seen several cast changes this year, with major exits from the likes of Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) and Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver).
However, a report from Express.co.uk has revealed that the actress Channique Sterling-Brown, who plays popular lawyer Dee-Dee Bailey on the soap, has quit the role and is filming her final scenes later this month.
It is suggested that Sterling-Brown is seeking new opportunities elsewhere and we understand this was very much her decision to leave the soap.
It is understood that the timeline of her reported departure would mean she will remain on-screen until the end of the year.
A source told the website: "Posters are up around the Corrie set behind the scenes, it is common knowledge that Channique is going, and cast have been informed."
ITV declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com. Representatives of Channique Sterling-Brown have also been approached for comment.
Dee-Dee joined the established Bailey clan in Coronation Street in 2022 and quickly became a favourite with fans, with Sterling-Brown bagging the award for Best Newcomer at the British Soap Awards in 2023.
Sterling-Brown's most prominent storyline was her relationship with the villainous lawyer Joel Deering (Calum Lill), which climaxed in 2024 with Joel's bloody demise.
Dee-Dee later gave birth to a daughter by Joel, named Laila Bailey.
No details have been revealed about what Dee-Dee's exit will entail, but it comes hot on the heels of producer Iain McLeod teasing a death on the way for one character. Is Dee-Dee going to be safe?
The news comes following the exit of iconic character Jenny Bradley (Sally Ann Matthews) in Wednesday's episode (1st October 2025) after the decision was made to write Jenny out of the soap.
