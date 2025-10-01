We've known for some time that Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) would be making her exit, but had no details regarding how or when this would happen.

Jenny had recently developed feelings for kindly George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley); but sadly for her, he was growing ever more smitten with Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins).

When Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) suffered a fall on Monday (29th September), Jenny took her to hospital, and ended up lying to George, telling him Rita was more unwell than she actually was.

Jenny apologises to Rita ITV

With Jenny pleased to earn his sympathy, she felt she was finally gaining the upper hand over Christina.

As the ITV soap continues, George calls round with some soup for Rita and, not wanting him to find out he's been misled, Jenny makes sure he doesn't see Rita.

Later, though, Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) tells George that Rita has only a sprained ankle.

How will George react to Jenny's deception?

An ashamed Jenny apologises to Rita for using her to get close to George, confiding that she enjoyed the attention.

As Jenny shares heartfelt conversations with George and Rita, she reminisces about her time living in Weatherfield and her long history behind the bar at the Rovers.

There are perfectly placed references to legendary landlady Bet Lynch (Julie Goodyear), who Jenny worked for during her first stint on the Street between 1986 and 1991.

Soon, Jenny makes a big decision about the future, and moving scenes ensue between Jenny and Rita, who has been like a mother to her.

It's an emotional goodbye, with moving performances from Matthews and Knox, but will Jenny part on good terms?

Matthews made a full-time return to Coronation Street in 2015, with Jenny involved in a kidnapping plot, revealing the loss of her young son Tom and enduring the death of husband Johnny (Richard Hawley).

Jenny would later find herself in the midst of serial killer Stephen Reid's (Todd Boyce) last stand.

As landlady of the Rovers for several years, her tenure behind the bar was always entertaining, and we'll certainly miss Jenny's presence for a long time to come.

