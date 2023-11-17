Out to seek justice for herself and other women targeted by predatory men, Amy has been visiting nightclubs in a bid to stop others suffering the rape ordeal she went through.

But with those around her concerned that she was losing focus on her university studies, Amy soon vowed to concentrate on her work and give the late nights a miss.

She then bumped into a downbeat Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) arriving home without his new trainers, having had them taken from him by bully Mason (Luca Toolan).

Dylan was resigned to his fate of being pushed around, which fuelled a fire in Amy, who grabbed a nearby taxi and headed to a club.

Once there, Amy tried to buy a man a drink at the bar, but he politely refused, revealing he was married and only out at a work's do under duress.

The man warned Amy that the club they were in had a reputation, with a lot men only out for one thing. But Amy commented that she was counting on that very thing, before turning to spot another man spiking a drink and handing it to an oblivious woman.

Amy rushed over and stopped the woman from drinking it, spilling it over her and asking her to join her in the ladies' toilets so she could help her clean up.

When Amy privately explained that the man had been trying to drug her, the woman didn't believe her. But Amy confided her own situation, and soon the other woman was thanking her and leaving the man behind.

Instead of leaving too, Amy approached the man, Dan, flirting with him and dancing. But, aware he was now spiking drinks to give to her, Amy swapped their drinks every time, meaning Dan had essentially spiked himself.

Dan got more and more woozy and unwell, and Amy called Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) for a lift.

Aadi was stunned to arrive in his dad Dev's (Jimmi Harkishin) car and find Amy helping a barely conscious Dan, as she insisted they take him home too.

But the night took another turn when Amy casually told Aadi to stop the car anywhere, before they took Dan out of the car and she gagged his mouth with tape.

Reminding Aadi that her mum Tracy (Kate Ford) once killed a man - who fans will recall as Charlie Stubbs (Bill Ward) - Amy declared that maybe she was of the same calibre, adding that she needed men like Dan to pay for their despicable actions.

A panicking Aadi eventually persuaded Amy that they needed to take Dan to hospital. Aadi told a doctor that they had been taking the man home when he fell ill, and they had found drugs in his pocket.

DS Swain (Vicky Myers) was called in, and she noted that this was the second time in a week that Amy had been caught up in trouble. Warning that they had better hope Dan corroborated their story when he woke up, will Amy be facing jail time?

If you have been affected by the topics raised in Amy's story, you can find help and support by visiting The Schools Consent Project and Rape Crisis, and by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

