Brothers Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) and Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) are on separate risky missions, while Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) has something to say to girlfriend Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey).

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 20th - 24th November 2023.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Struggling Peter intervenes as bully Mason wields a knife

Peter goes on the attack. ITV

While Peter continues to spiral ahead of his exit, the teen bullying saga reaches dangerous new heights. Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) quizzes son Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) over his missing trainers, vowing to call the school for answers. As Dylan leaves, Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall) waves to him.

Dylan gives Liam the cold shoulder, and Liam's stepdad Gary Windass (Mikey North) clocks the animosity. At school, Dylan warns bully Mason (Luca Toolan) that Sean intends to report his missing trainers, so Mason and Conch tell Mrs Crawshaw that Liam stole Dylan's trainers.

When Mrs Crawshaw opens Liam's locker, he realises he's been stitched up. Liam shows Dylan the nasty messages he got from Mason, and Dylan tells him to block the number. At school, Mason gets in Liam's face and warns him that if he rats on him again to Gary, his mum Maria (Samia Longchambon) will suffer!

More like this

Gary and Maria give Dylan some cash and suggest he and Liam bury the hatchet and go to the cinema. Dylan apologises to Liam about the incident at school, but when Mason approaches, Liam runs off.

Liam is soon cornered by Mason, Dylan and the rest of Mason's cronies, who throw rubbish at him and call him a rat. Mason starts taking pictures, and Liam knocks his phone out of his hand. Mason then pulls out a knife and threatens Liam!

Meanwhile, Peter hears from Sean that his wife Carla (Alison King) had to bung him and Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) extra cash to entice them back to work. Peter has a go at Carla for failing to share the factory woes with him and not caring what he thinks, and Carla is shocked at his outburst.

Mason insists Dylan bunk off with him, and orders him to steal a box of vape pens from Peter's car. Peter is furious to realise they've been nicked, and he finds out the thief is a mate of Dylan's and thunders on the door of the house. Mason goads Peter and suggests he might run them over in his car. Peter loses control, breaking down the door and making a grab for Dylan. What will Peter do next?

2. Amy panics amid kiss with Aadi and prison warning

An uneasy Amy stops her kiss with Aadi in Coronation Street. ITV

Amy and Aadi mull over the events of the night, hoping that when Dan wakes up, he can't remember what happened to him. DS Swain (Vicky Myers) calls and orders them to accompany her to the police station. Swain questions Amy, who says she wants a solicitor.

With Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) present, Swain resumes the interview, and warns Amy she could get five years in prison! Later, Amy thanks Aadi for standing by her, and he leans in for a kiss.

Amy reciprocates, but is suddenly overcome by a wave of panic. With Amy still recovering from the trauma of her rape ordeal, will she be able to let Aadi into her life? Aadi feels awkward around Amy as the week continues, but can they get back on track? And is Amy heading to prison?

If you have been affected by the topics raised in Amy's story, you can find help and support by visiting The Schools Consent Project and Rape Crisis, and by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

3. Bernie prepares to miss Paul's last Christmas

Jane Hazlegrove as Bernie in Coronation Street. ITV

Having pled guilty to handling stolen goods, Bernie is heartbroken that she may be jailed and miss out on valuable time, as son Paul's motor neurone disease progresses every day.

Solicitor Joel Deering (Calum Lill) warns Bernie that she must prepare herself for a custodial sentence. She later breaks the news to daughter Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) that if she's locked up, she will miss Paul's last Christmas. Can anything save the day?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

4. The Baileys betray the locals

The Baileys risk making enemies. ITV

Ronnie reveals he's had a call from a property developer mate who would like them to oversee the conversion of The Rovers into flats. Ed is delighted, while Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) warns that he'll have the whole Street against him.

Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) tells dad Ed that Grandad Sarge called and he'll be joining them for Christmas; and Dee-Dee invites boyfriend Joel too. Meanwhile, Ed masks his panic and assures Paul there's no rush when Paul thanks him for his work on the flat and promises to pay him as soon as his disability grant comes in.

Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) leads a 'Save the Rovers' Campaign and rallies the troops as they see Luke, Ed and Ronnie file out of the pub. Believing the pub to have been sold, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) is heartbroken to think Ronnie has betrayed her!

Ed has his own issues, and after promising Tony he'll pay his wages that day, Norris's credit card is declined when Ed uses it to pay for a coffee.

Michael opens a letter addressed to Norris Cole, informing him that his credit card has been frozen due to suspicious activity. Ed panics, but is his gambling about to be revealed? And what's to become of The Rovers?

5. Nina makes an admission

Nina is jealous of Isla and Asha's bond. ITV

When Asha reveals she spending the day with Isla, going through coursework and then having dinner together, Nina makes a confession.

Nina tells Asha that she's jealous, but Asha assures her she's got nothing to worry about, and she and Isla are simply friends. Is Asha being honest about her feelings, or should Nina put her worries out of her mind?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.