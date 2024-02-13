If you've ever dreamed of directing your own episode of the long-running drama, then The Casualty Directors’ Scheme could be the opportunity for you.

Across two bootcamp weekends, eight directors will be given the chance to learn just how Casualty is brought to life on the small screen.

But that's not all – up to four candidates will be chosen to direct an episode, along with having the support of a mentor director.

More like this

If writing is more your style, then The Writers’ Studio: Casualty is an opportunity for those looking for the next step in their careers.

The open script call will give 10 writers the chance to pen shadow scripts, with up to four set to be commissioned to craft an episode.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

On the announcement of the new initiatives, training executive for BBC Studios Drama Productions, Kris Green, said: "Training sits at the heart of our culture at BBC Studios Drama Productions, and we're so excited to be able to invite fresh talent to join the amazing creative team of our beloved medical drama.

"These two extraordinary opportunities have been designed to teach promising new voices how to deliver appointment-to-view, Saturday night television."

Read more:

Roxanne Harvey, executive producer, Casualty, and executive producer, Development Wales, added: "Casualty has a long history of developing new talent both on and off screen, so we are absolutely delighted to be launching these two important training initiatives that will help ensure we sustain the high quality of our iconic drama well into the future."

More information is available on the BBC Studios TalentWorks website.

Of course, Casualty is one of the UK's longest running shows, and continues to be filmed at BBC Roath Lock Studios in Cardiff.

More recently, there have been some exciting cast additions to the drama, with Jamie Glover (Waterloo Road, The Crown), Manpreet Bachu (Killing Eve, Masters of the Air) and Sammy T Dobson (Meet the Richardsons) all being added to the ensemble.

Dobson and Bachu are set to make their Casualty debuts in February and March, while Glover will join the show from March.

What to watch on TV this week: 12th - 18th February

Casualty is available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.