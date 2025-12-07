New Doctor Who spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea sees the return of UNIT, with major characters from the sci-fi show's most recent era - played by the likes of Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient and Ruth Madeley - returning.

They are joined by two stars Who fans will recognise from Russell T Davies's first era, Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, although they aren't reprising their additional roles.

Instead, Tovey plays Barclay, a low-level UNIT staff member who unexpectedly becomes humanity's ambassador when dealing with the Sea Devils - now known by the name Homo Aqua. Meanwhile, Mbatha-Raw plays one of the Homo Aqua, Salt.

But who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The War Between the Land and the Sea.

The War Between the Land and the Sea cast: Who stars in the Doctor Who spin-off?

Here are the main cast members and characters in The War Between the Land and the Sea. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Russell Tovey as Barclay Pierre-Dupont

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Salt

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

Ruth Madeley as Shirley Ann Bingham

Colin McFarlane as General Austin Pierce

Adrian Lukis as TBC

Patrick Baladi as TBC

Francesca Corney as TBC

Mei Mac as TBC

Vincent Franklin as TBC

Waleed Hammad as TBC

Iestyn Arwel as TBC

Hannah Donaldson as TBC

Manpreet Bachu as TBC

Ann Akinjirin as TBC

Russell Tovey plays Barclay Pierre-Dupont

Russell Tovey as Barclay in The War Between the Land and the Sea. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Alistair Heap

Who is Barclay Pierre-Dupont? Barclay is a low-level UNIT staff member who becomes humanity’s ambassador when an ancient species, Homo Aqua, rises from the sea.

Where have I seen Russell Tovey? Tovey has appeared in Doctor Who before, playing a different character, Alonson Frame.

He is also known for his roles in series including Little Dorrit, Sherlock, Being Human, Him & Her, The Job Lot, Quanitco, Years and Years, The Sister, American Horror Story, Feud: Bette and Joan, Gavin & Stacey, Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes and Juice, as well as films such as The History Boys, The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!, Pride, The Lady in the Van, The Good Liar and Allelujah.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Salt

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Salt in The War Between the Land and the Sea BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Samuel Dore

Who is Salt? Salt is a mysterious member of the species Homo Aqua, who emerges from the Tank at a summit on the Thames.

Where have I seen Gugu Mbatha-Raw? Mbatha-Raw has appeared in Doctor Who before, playing a different character, Tish Jones.

She is also known for her roles in series including Spooks, Undercovers, Touch, Black Mirror, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, The Morning Show, The Girl Before, Loki and Surface, as well as films such as Belle, Jupiter Ascending, Concussion, Free State of Jones, Miss Sloane, Beauty and the Beast, The Cloverfield Paradox, Irreplaceable You, A Wrinkle in Time, Misbehaviour, Lift and The Woman in Cabin 10.

Jemma Redgrave plays Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart in Doctor Who's The Legend of Ruby Sunday. BBC STUDIOS 2023, Sophie Mutevelian

Who is Kate Lethbridge-Stewart? A Doctor Who mainstay since her introduction in 2012, Kate is an old friend of the Doctor and the daughter of the Brigadier, who now runs UNIT.

Where have I seen Jemma Redgrave? As well as her role in Doctor Who, Redgrave is also known for appearing in series such as Bramwell, Holby City, Grantchester and Silent Witness, as well as films including Howards End, Red, White & Royal Blue and The Beekeeper.

Alexander Devrient plays Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Colonel Christopher Ibrahim? Colonel Ibrahim is a key soldier at UNIT, who was first introduced in Doctor Who in 2023.

Where have I seen Alexander Devrient before? Devrient has had roles in films such as Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and The Danish Girl, as well as series including Emmerdale, Industry, Motherland, Ted Lasso and The Lazarus Project.

Ruth Madeley plays Shirley Ann Bingham

Ruth Madeley as Shirley in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Who is Shirley Ann Bingham? Shirley is UNIT's scientific advisor. She was first introduced in Doctor Who in 2023.

Where have I seen Ruth Madeley before? Madeley has had roles in series including Fresh Meat, Outnumbered, Cold Feet, Years and Years, The Long Shadow, Brassic, Renegade Nell and Nightsleeper, as well as films such as Joy and the TV movie Then Barbara Met Alan.

Colin McFarlane plays General Austin Pierce

Colin McFarlane as Austin Pierce in Torchwood: Children of Earth. BBC

Who is General Austin Pierce? General Pierce is an officer with the US army. He was first introduced and last seen in Torchwood: Children of Earth, which aired in 2009.

Where have I seen Colin McFarlane? As well as playing General Pierce in Torchwood, McFarlane also previously appeared in Doctor Who on two occasions, playing different characters - the Heavenly Host in Voyage of the Damned and Jonathan Moran in two-part story Under the Lake and Before the Flood.

Outside of the Whoniverse, McFarlane has had roles in series such as Dennis the Menace, The Fast Show, Bob the Builder, Judge John Deed, Hounded, Coronation Street, Reggie Perrin, Bad Education, Death in Paradise, EastEnders, Little Princess, Outlander, Industry, Not Going Out, Fireman Sam, Father Brown and Death Valley, as well as films including Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.

The War Between the Land and the Sea will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8:30pm on Sunday 7th December 2025. Doctor Who is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

