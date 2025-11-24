Harper, Yasmin and the gang return along with a slew of new faces in the first teaser trailer for Industry season 4.

The hit BBC/HBO co-production's moody promo unveils not only a first look at the cast of new characters, but also gives us a sneak peek into some of the significant drama to come.

As well as Harper (Myha’la) seemingly living out a brand new, successful chapter of her career, things continue to be complicated for Yasmin (Marisa Abela) as she navigates a new life as the wife of Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington).

Kit Harington in Industry season 4. Simon Ridgway/HBO

In the trailer, which unfolds to the sound of Nina Simone’s Lilac Wine, we see Muck about to drive off in his vintage convertible car with Yasmin by his side, but nursing a bloody hand.

Although season 3 appeared to show Yasmin turning her back on the world of finance altogether, it may not be quite that easy, as we see her come face-to-face with Harper once again.

It wouldn't be an instalment of Industry without its fair share of secrets, sex, arguments, boardroom tension and chain smoking – all of which appear to be in plentiful supply in the new trailer.

You can watch it for yourself below.

Along with the teaser, HBO has announced that the new season will be released in the US on Sunday 11th January at 9pm. However, a UK release date is yet to be revealed.

As fans on this side of the pond will know, all episodes of Industry season 3 landed in October 2024, coming two months after the US, which premiered the third season in August that same year – so it may be a similar timescale this time out too.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for further clarification.

The new trailer also gives us a look into the world of new character Whitney Halberstram, who is played by The Handmaid's Tale star Max Minghella. He remains a mystery so far – how does he get swept up into the high-stakes world of the series? We'll just have to wait and see.

Other new faces for the fourth season include Kiernan Shipka, Jack Farthing, Toheeb Jimoh, Amy James-Kelly, Kal Penn, Charlie Heaton and Claire Forlani.

Marisa Abela, Myha'la, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Miriam Petche and Kit Harington all reprise their roles, with plenty clearly in store for their characters.

The official synopsis for Industry season 4 reads: “At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene.

"As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power and the desire to be on top.”

Industry is on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The drama airs on HBO in the US.

