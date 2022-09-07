Third director for Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials revealed

According to the CV of hair and makeup designer Steve Smith, the 60th anniversary special will be directed by Tom Kingsley – the filmmaker behind Stath Lets Flats and This is Going to Hurt.

While Russell T Davies and the rest of the Doctor Who crew are keeping next year's 60th anniversary plans under tight wraps, it seems as though the third director for the project has been revealed.

Kingsley, who was also behind the camera for BBC One's Ghosts, is listed alongside Sherlock's Rachel Talalay and The Spanish Princess's Chanya Button as directors on the specials.

Tom Kingsley with Will Sharpe. Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

The 60th anniversary specials, which will see Ncuti Gatwa in the role of The Doctor, will be Kingsley's first-ever involvement in the Whoniverse.

Kingsley also directed Will Sharpe's 2016 film The Darkest Universe as well as BBC Three mockumentary Pls Like and most recently, three episodes of This Is Going to Hurt – the BBC's adaptation of Adam Kay's book of the same name.

The BBC declined to comment.

Before Russell T Davies returns to the sci-fi series as showrunner, we still have Jodie Whittaker's final episode as The Doctor left to go, with Charlotte Moore recently confirming that it will air in October.

While we know David Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles as The Doctor and Donna Noble for the show's 60th anniversary next year, Tennant teased last month that set photos "aren't even close to the whole story" of which stars are returning.

He went on to confirm that he and Tate filmed with "many other people", but did not specify who.

