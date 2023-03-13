Fans of The Last of Us have been left heartbroken after the show provided one last punch to the gut in episode 9 .

The HBO series, which will continue Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) story in season 2, saw our heroes finally make it to the Fireflies - but nothing was as they hoped.

As Joel realised Ellie wouldn't survive the procedure that could result in a cure, he started his rampage through the hospital, leaving bodies in his wake, ultimately rescuing the teen - but potentially dooming humanity in the meantime.

Ashley Johnson, who played Ellie in the wildly popular games, and who appeared in episode 9 of the show as Ellie's mum Anna, admitted she was left "devastated" by the shock ending.

Ashley Johnson at The Last of Us premiere Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I love Bella so much. I think she's an unbelievable actress. And I finally just watched the last episode last night. I've been putting it off. And I just feel like, especially the end of the episode, once we get to the hospital, I feel like it just elevated that part of the story so much for me.

"I think, because that part of the story was so much of gameplay, you know, going through the hospital, and I think just sitting back and watching it was devastating. I mean, it's hard to watch."

"And it's harder to sort of take in the decision that Joel makes, because you're just like, 'Urgh, I don't know if I could give somebody away that I love so much for this cause but I don't know if I would be able to go on a rampage like that.' But you know, who knows in this world?"

Johnson has also been open about how much it meant to her to appear in the series, adding to RadioTimes.com and other press: "The fact that most of the cast of the game were asked to be in the show in some way means the world.

"I think every person that was in the game cared so deeply about the story we were telling. I couldn't believe they asked me to be in it! I really was so shocked, because it's not the norm."

Voice actors including Troy Baker, Jeffrey Pierce, and Merle Dandridge have also appeared in the TV series.

