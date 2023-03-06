However, fans may have noticed that while most of the dialogue in this sequence remains the same as in the game, one iconic line was missing, with Pedro Pascal's version of Joel not saying, "You are treading on some mighty thin ice here" as he does in the game.

Fans of the original The Last of Us games have been impressed with how faithful the HBO adaptation has been, with many particularly pointing to an emotional conversation between Joel and Ellie which was recreated in episode 6.

Troy Baker, who played Joel in the original game and appeared in the series' eighth episode as a different character, spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press about this change, and explained how the decision to remove the line came from Pascal himself.

Baker said: "All I ever wanted was for someone to show me something new about Joel. What did I miss? That’s the disappointment that would have come, if someone had just done what I did. What Pedro does is he loves Joel enough to be different. That’s what I respect most about him."

Baker continued: "A perfect example is the classic line of, 'You’re treading on mighty thin ice.' Pedro was like, 'It just doesn’t feel right for me to say that. It feels forced.' The confidence to be able to say that and the confidence on Neil [Druckmann] and Craig [Mazin]’s part to be like, 'Then change it, it doesn’t change the currency of the conversation.' That’s what I love.

"He’s brought a physicality to this role, he’s brought a vulnerability to this role that really fits in well with Joel."

Baker plays James in episode 8 of the show, while original Ellie actor Ashley Johnson appears in the trailer for episode 9 in a new role.

Episode 9 will be the last in this season's run, but fans shouldn't feel too bereft that this outing of the show is coming to an end, as it has already been confirmed that a second season is in the works.

