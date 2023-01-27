Starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, the series from co-creators Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (creator of The Last of Us video game franchise) marked Sky Atlantic’s second-biggest US drama debut in the UK, behind only House of the Dragon .

The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season.

"I’m humbled, honoured, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey," said executive producer Druckman. "The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations.

"Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!"

"I’m so grateful to Neil Druckman and HBO for our partnership, and I’m even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey," said Mazin. "The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in."

The Last Of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us Sky Atlantic/NOW/HBO

Alongside Pascal and Ramsay, the first nine-part season stars Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, and Merle Dandridge as Marlene.

The Last Of Us is based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog for PlayStation.

New episodes of the series launch on Sky Atlantic and NOW at 2am every Monday. The opening episode is also available to watch via the Sky TV YouTube channel.

