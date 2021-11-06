Stranger Things season 4 trailer is explosive and reveals new plot details
Worst spring break ever?
The Stranger Things gang are back and, despite what Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) might wish, it looks like they’re in for the worst spring break ever.
Today (6th November) is “Stranger Things Day” – marking the day that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) first went missing on the Netflix series – and to mark the occasion, a new trailer for the upcoming fourth season has dropped.
In the teaser, we learn that it’s been 185 days – or a little over six months – since the events of the third season, which ended with Eleven and her adopted family leaving Hawkins, Indiana.
Though she reassures boyfriend Mike (Finn Wolfhard) that all is well in her new home in California, it’s clear Eleven is still struggling to fit in and leave the past behind (though her little effigy of her presumed-dead adopted father, David Harbour’s Hopper, is incredibly sweet).
But things might be about to get even worse, as a quick-cut montage appears to show the gang pursued by government types, Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) caught up in gunfire and one big explosion. Plus we’re sure there’ll be the usual interdimensional beasties to deal with…
It was announced back in August that the fourth season of Stranger Things would launch on Netflix in 2022, though we’re still waiting on an exact release date.
Earlier this month, series star Finn Wolfhard told Apple Music’s Matt Wilkinson Show that the upcoming episodes are “scarier” than anything the show’s offered up before.
“This season is like truly messed up, and it’s going to freak people out a lot,” said Wolfhard.
“You know [creators] the Duffer Brothers are doing things that people haven’t seen before in the show, which is really refreshing, because if the show has been going on for as long as it has, you want people to still care.”
