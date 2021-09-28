Netflix boss hints at Stranger Things spin-offs

Netflix chief Ted Sarandos has teased that fans can expect Stranger Things spin-off series in the future, explaining that the sci-fi show is “a franchise being born”.

As reported by Deadline, there has been some talk that Eleven star Millie Bobbie Brown could lead the cast for an extension of the main series, but no further details have been revealed about potential spin-offs.

However, it’s worth noting that Sarandos referred to spin-offs plural, suggesting that Netflix could be looking to create an entire Stranger Things universe worth of shows.

The main show has so far run for three series since debuting in 2016, with the long-awaited fourth run expected to arrive at some point in 2022.

The upcoming season has been described by producer Shawn Levy as “the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season” of the show so far, and production has been severely hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The complexity of season four, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait,” Levy told The Hollywood Reporter in August.

Filming on series four has now wrapped, and Netflix has already released a handful of teaser trailers – with the latest preview unveiled during the streamer’s TUDUM event last weekend.

The spooky new clip showed the gang entering the Creel house, which used to be owned by a character played by Freddy Krueger legend, Robert Englund.