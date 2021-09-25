Stranger Things unveils Creel House in new season 4 teaser trailer

Netflix has released another trailer for Stranger Things season four, teasing a brand new locale set to feature in the series next year.

The new clip aired during TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, a virtual conference which saw the stars of Netflix’s biggest shows share exclusives, and first looks ahead of their new series.

In the teaser trailer, fans were given a sneak peek at Creel House, a spooky-looking building that plays a large role in the season four narrative.

Creel House could be the former residence of Victor Creel, a character set to be introduced in the upcoming series.

During the teasing clip, we see some very creepy occurrences, with lights flickering, an ominous clock ticking and some truly gothic lighting.

Played by Robert Englund, Creel is described as a “disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s” and, according to Englund, the character is blind after having gauged out his eyes.

Englund, who is best known for playing Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street film series, joined the Stranger Things season four cast alongside Booksmart’s Eduardo Franco and The Twilight Saga’s Jamie Campbell Bower last year.

In August, the Netflix show confirmed that it would be returning in 2022 with a 30-second teaser trailer, giving fans a quick glimpse at the new series.

Meanwhile, star David Harbour recently revealed that Hopper would be returning to “the warrior realm” in Stranger Things season four after spending the last few series as a dad to Eleven.

Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.