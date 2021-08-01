Stranger Things star David Harbour says season 4 sees Hopper return to “the warrior realm”

Fans of Stranger Things should expect to see Jim Hopper back in his “warrior realm” in season four, David Harbour has hinted in a recent interview.

The Black Widow star, who’s played Hawkins chief of police Hopper since season one, said in a recent interview that the upcoming series will see Hopper retreat from the fatherly figure he’s become to return to his grittier roots.

“One of the interesting things about Hopper this season — although you do see a lot of that fatherly stuff — is I did want to take him back into the warrior realm because there’s something as you get to be the dad role where, you know, it’s a bit like the dad gene,” he told the That Scene with Dan Patrick podcast.

“You start to become less of a viable presence in the world,” he added. “They’re more like, ‘Oh, dad’ — like someone who people are humiliated by, and like, I’m not quite ready for that. I still want to be, like, a presence.”

Filming on the upcoming season is currently underway, with Netflix announcing that Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Kin), Regina Ting Chen (Watchmen) and Grace Van Dien (The Village) had joined the show’s cast last month.

While in May, the show finally released a cryptic teaser trailer for series four, in which Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) returned to the Hawkins National Laboratory to perform tests on another set of children before a sleeping Eleven suddenly jolted awake.

