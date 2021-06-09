Stranger Things announces new cast members for season 4

Excitement is mounting for the long-awaited return of Netflix’s Stranger Things, with fans whipped into more of a frenzy this evening (9th June) as a number of new cast members were announced.

Not only did the official Stranger Things Twitter account confirm the actors, it also shared teasers for what’s to come via short bios for each of their characters.

First up, Anne with an E star Amybeth McNulty will be playing “a cool, fast talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes”.

Next, Kin actor Myles Truitt will star as a Hawkins baseball ace for whom things take a dramatic turn, by the sounds of it.

Myles Truitt aka Patrick: a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life…until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control. pic.twitter.com/iW137r87Lm — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 9, 2021

A school guidance counsellor named Ms Kelly will be played by Regina Ting Chen (Watchmen, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It), and Grace Van Dien (The Binge, The Village) comes on board as a Hawkins High cheerleader and the most popular girl in school who just so happens to be hiding a “dark secret”.

Grace Van Dien aka Chrissy: Hawkins’ High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret. pic.twitter.com/cMjPrQdmqw — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 9, 2021

Stranger Things season four has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but all signs point to the release date finally approaching on the horizon.

It’s likely we won’t see the new episodes arrive on Netflix until next year but at least it’s something to look forward to.

Several cast members have said filming looks set to wrap this summer, while Finn Wolfhard explained via Fanmio that the next season “should be out some time next year, hopefully”.

Meanwhile, the Duffer brothers have been teasing fans with glimpses at season four, one of which you can watch below.

Stranger Things seasons one-three are available to stream on Netflix.