Stranger Things confirms season 4 release date with brand new teaser trailer

Stranger Things will officially return in 2022 with its much-anticipated fourth season, Netflix has announced.

The streamer confirmed the news with a brand new Stranger Things teaser trailer, giving fans a sneak peek at the upcoming episodes.

In the 30-second clip, which mainly consists of scenes from the previous three series, we get a glimpse at season four Eleven being restrained by an unnamed character, while the Hawkins gang search a dark, mysterious-looking room with a flashlight.

uʍop ǝpᴉsdn ǝɥʇ uᴉ noʎ ǝǝS

Opening with the voice of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) saying, “Eleven, are you listening?” the trailer flashes through moments from across the show so far before we hear an off-screen Eleven say: “Something is coming. It is almost here.”

The video then cuts to a sinister-looking grandfather clock before showing a montage of a shaven-headed Hopper (David Harbour) wielding a gun, Hawkins High School cheerleaders, an over-turned car on fire, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) seemingly underwater with a flashlight, a close-up of a Dungeons & Dragons board and a shot of four of the gang riding they bikes.

“The global phenomenon returns in 2022,” Netflix teases, while the caption reads: “See you in the upside down.”

Earlier this week executive producer Shawn Levy teased that a big Stranger Things season four announcement was on the horizon, adding that filming was due to finish “imminently”, while in a different interview, Levy revealed that the “end is in sight” for the Netflix sci-fi drama.