Stranger Things boss teases big announcement in the coming days

The director and executive producer behind Stranger Things, Shawn Levy, has hinted that some major season four news is coming our way next week.

Advertisement

Speaking at a press day for his new film Free Guy, Levy confirmed that filming on the upcoming series is almost finished and implied that by mid-August fans will be given “a ballpark” as to the Stranger Things release date.

“I have been, along with the [Duffer] brothers, we have been kind of tag-teaming it and directing it as recently as now.

“So not quite done filming. [We’ll be done] imminently. All I can say is by the time this airs, we’ll at least have given the world a ballpark.

“And I’m not allowed to say more. By the time Free Guy comes out, August 13th, part of that answer will be known.”

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Collider has since clarified that the release date is not expected to be announced in the next nine days, adding that Levy said whatever the announcement is would come with “a little taste of something” but not a full trailer.

Written by the Duffer brothers, Stranger Things season four has faced a number of delays over the past year and a half due to COVID-19, with production originally starting in March 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic paused filming.

Recently, Stranger Things star David Harbour teased that the upcoming episodes would see Stranger Things’ Jim Hopper return to the “warrior realm” after embracing his role as Eleven’s adoptive dad over the past two series.

As for a trailer, the Netflix show released a Stranger Things season four teaser clip in May, in which Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) returned to the Hawkins National Laboratory in an attempt to get Eleven’s attention.

Advertisement

Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix. Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.