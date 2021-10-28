Stranger Things season 4 is “going to freak people out a lot”, warns Finn Wolfhard

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has warned that the upcoming fourth season will be the scariest yet, so fans averse to the show’s horror elements best start bracing themselves now.

The series has been away from our screens since 2019, with the previous instalment seeing Mike Wheeler (Wolfhard) bid farewell to his girlfriend Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and best bud Will (Noah Schnapp), as the Byers family moved across the country to get a fresh start after a terrifying couple of years.

Unfortunately, it seems like threats from the Upside-Down won’t be so easily escaped, with the Ghostbusters: Afterlife star promising a season that will “freak people out” with its all-out scares.

“We say it every year like, ‘This season’s scarier. This season’s scarier’,” said Wolfhard, in an interview with Apple Music’s Matt Wilkinson Show. “This season is like truly messed up, and it’s going to freak people out a lot.”

He added: “You know [creators] the Duffer Brothers are doing things that people haven’t seen before in the show, which is really refreshing, because if the show has been going on for as long as it has, you want people to still care.”

Wolfhard went on to assure fans that Mike does play a major role in the fourth season of Stranger Things, after some had been left concerned by his relatively brief screen-time in the recent trailer.

Little is known about the exact plot of Stranger Things season four, besides the fact that it will see the return of David Harbour’s fan-favourite character Jim Hopper, whose fate was left uncertain by the previous series finale.

It turns out that he was teleported to a facility in the remote region of Kamchatka, Russia, where Soviet scientists are conducting research into the Upside-Down which will inevitably end in tears.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.