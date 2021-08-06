Stranger Things boss says “the end is in sight” as he hints at concluding series

The executive producer of Stranger Things, Shawn Levy, has teased that he and the show’s creators the Duffer brothers have the “end in sight” for the Netflix sci-fi drama series.

Advertisement

“I have the end in sight. The [Duffer] brothers have the end in sight,” he told Collider, promising a “plan” and “endgame” for the acclaimed show.

“There is a plan and that too will be shared – not quite as soon as a sense of when season four is coming out, but soon enough. I can say this: no one’s making it up as we go along and there is an endgame, if you will,” he said.

Earlier this week, Levy also hinted that there will be a major Stranger Things season four announcement coming our way next week.

Speaking at a press day for his new film Free Guy, Levy confirmed that filming on the upcoming series is almost finished and implied that by mid-August fans will be given “a ballpark” as to the Stranger Things release date.

“I have been, along with the [Duffer] brothers, we have been kind of tag-teaming it and directing it as recently as now.

“So not quite done filming. [We’ll be done] imminently. All I can say is by the time this airs, we’ll at least have given the world a ballpark.

“And I’m not allowed to say more. By the time Free Guy comes out, August 13th, part of that answer will be known.”

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Recently, Stranger Things star David Harbour teased that the upcoming episodes would see Stranger Things’ Jim Hopper return to the “warrior realm” following the past two seasons.

Netflix has also released a Stranger Things season four teaser clip, in which Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) returns to the Hawkins National Laboratory in an attempt to get Eleven’s attention.

Advertisement

Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix. Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, read our TV Guide. Visit our Sci-Fi hub for all the latest news.