Maya Hawke shoots down Stranger Things season 4 cast rumour

The internet was set alight last year following reports that Levon Thurman-Hawke, the brother of Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, had joined the cast for the show’s upcoming fourth season – however, according to Maya, the rumours aren’t true!

Advertisement

Speaking to Radio Times magazine for the upcoming issue, Maya, who plays Robin in the Netflix hit, set the record straight and revealed that her younger brother Levon won’t be featuring in season four.

“My brother is not in the show!” she said. “He came to visit me. The COVID policies were really intense, as they should be, so the only way he could come to set was if he was dressed as an extra and did COVID testing.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“And that was a day that the paparazzi were there, so they got a picture of him, and it was all: ‘Nepotism strikes again!’ Guys, no! He’s not in the show, but you may potentially see him once, in one shot. So, calm down, internet!”

Maya Hawke, the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, joined the cast of Stranger Things in 2019 for season three, but had previously appeared in miniseries Little Women, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Ladyworld.

The upcoming season of Stranger Things is set to premiere in 2022, with star Finn Wolfhard teasing that the new episodes are “going to freak people out a lot“.

Advertisement

You can read the full interview in this week’s issue of Radio Times magazine. Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix. Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.