Finn Wolfhard, the actor who plays Mike Wheeler on the show , has become the face of a new viral TikTok trend, which sees him sidling up to the camera as a remix of Timbaland’s 2007 hit Give It to Me plays, and snapping when the beat drops.

Stranger Things season 5 might be a while away yet, but the beloved Netflix sci-fi thriller is clearly still on everyone’s minds.

The Duffer brothers’ Netflix show has inspired numerous TikTok trends over the years.

In 2022, a song that remixed Joseph Quinn screaming “Chrissy wake up” went viral on the app, with a sound of Millie Bobby Brown shouting “You are like papa!” also becoming a meme.

In addition, the classic hit Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush began doing the rounds on social media last year after playing a prominent part in the narrative of season 4, pushing the song up to No 1 in the charts.

Read on for everything you need to know about the trend revolving around Wolfhard.

What is the Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard viral TikTok trend?

Finn Wolfhard as Mike in Stranger Things. Netflix

The trend sees Wolfhard walk up to the camera as a remix of Timbaland’s 2007 hit Give It to Me plays, and then click his fingers and smile as the beat drops.

TikTok users are sharing iconic changes using the meme, often cropping Wolfhard out and overlaying him over other videos, whether it’s a sudden realisation, a personality change, an expectation versus reality, and much more.

The trend combines two popular things on the app: Stranger Things and transitions.

Finn Wolfhard snapping original scene

The origin of the clip is unclear – Wolfhard wears a yellow striped shirt with shorts that fans will recognise from the third season of Stranger Things, but the video hasn’t been identified as actual footage from the show.

TikTok users don't appear to mind this, with Wolfhard's swagger and charisma carrying the clip.

