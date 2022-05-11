Doctor Who's former showrunner Steven Moffat has revealed that he's seen Ncuti Gatwa in action as the new Doctor, telling fans that they're "all in for a treat".

"Finally I can admit it,” he said. “I’ve seen the new Doctor in action. Russell [T Davies] showed me the audition tape a while back.

"He is magnificent: all at once a brand new hero and the same wonderful mad old Doctor we’ve always known. Trust me, we are all in for a treat."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

On Sunday, Doctor Who announced that the Sex Education star would be taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor next year, with returning showrunner Russell T Davies saying that Whittaker is "so happy" about her replacement.

Meanwhile, fans have begun speculating that Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan could be the Doctor's next companion, while Gatwa has said that he wants to fight the Master after regenerating into the role.

Ncuti Gatwa and Russell T Davies on BAFTA TV Awards red carpet David M Benett/Getty Images

Whilst on the BAFTA Television Awards red carpet, Davies revealed that he wrote an "audition speech" for actors to read whilst finding the next Doctor and that the role almost went to someone else – but Gatwa was the last to audition and "simply stole it".

Read More:

Advertisement

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.