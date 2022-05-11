Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa is "a brand new hero" as next Doctor
Former showrunner Steven Moffat says we're "in for a treat" with Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor.
Doctor Who's former showrunner Steven Moffat has revealed that he's seen Ncuti Gatwa in action as the new Doctor, telling fans that they're "all in for a treat".
The writer, who was at the helm of Doctor Who from 2010 until 2017, spoke to The Telegraph about Ncuti Gatwa's recent casting as the incoming Doctor.
"Finally I can admit it,” he said. “I’ve seen the new Doctor in action. Russell [T Davies] showed me the audition tape a while back.
"He is magnificent: all at once a brand new hero and the same wonderful mad old Doctor we’ve always known. Trust me, we are all in for a treat."
On Sunday, Doctor Who announced that the Sex Education star would be taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor next year, with returning showrunner Russell T Davies saying that Whittaker is "so happy" about her replacement.
Meanwhile, fans have begun speculating that Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan could be the Doctor's next companion, while Gatwa has said that he wants to fight the Master after regenerating into the role.
Whilst on the BAFTA Television Awards red carpet, Davies revealed that he wrote an "audition speech" for actors to read whilst finding the next Doctor and that the role almost went to someone else – but Gatwa was the last to audition and "simply stole it".
