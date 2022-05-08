Ncuti Gatwa was the last actor to audition to be the next star of Doctor Who - and beat the previous favourite.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet of the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2022 later the same day, Russell T Davies discussed the fresh news of Gatwa's casting.

"It was an amazing audition and the last person to audition," revealed Davies of casting Gatwa. "I thought someone else was a guaranteed hit and then in [Ncuti] came and that person will never know."

Laughing, Davies joked: "I shouldn't do that."

He went on to add that Gatwa "simply stole it because it was so brilliant" and noted the star's "unlimited potential".

The returning Doctor Who showrunner, who is also at the BAFTAs as his hit Channel 4 drama It's A Sin is up for numerous nominations, also teased us about how Gatwa's casting had been kept a secret for "three months" after he was offered the role in February 2022.

Davies revealed he wouldn't be saying too much about the new episodes featuring Gatwa as Jodie Whittaker's final outing as The Doctor is still yet to air - arriving in October.

"It's just not fair, Jodie's there, she owns it, she's got a big finale in October," noted Davies.

Ncuti Gatwa attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2022 at The Royal Festival Hall on May 8, 2022 in London, England. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

He described Whittaker's last episode as "beyond epic" and a "10-year-old's fantasy version of Doctor Who but with muscle and punches of light and colour".

Speaking of his own casting when the big news was announced, Gatwa revealed: "There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care."

