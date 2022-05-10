After Gatwa posed for photos holding hands with Nicola Coughlan on the red carpet at Sunday night's BAFTAs, several Whovians were quick to ask if the Derry Girls and Bridgerton star might be announced as a Doctor Who companion.

By far the biggest TV news of the week was the announcement that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is set to take over from Jodie Whittaker as the new Doctor – and fans have wasted no time in speculating who might be joining him in the TARDIS.

"Nicola Coughlan from Derry [Girls] as Ncuti Gatwa’s companion??? Is Ncuti hinting ??," one fan wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of the pair on Gatwa's Instagram.

"I’m thinking this could possibly mean Nicola Coughlan is THE 14th Doctor’s Companion??" another wrote, while a third commented: "So weird this picture exists as I thought that Nicola Coughlan would make a brilliant Doctor Who assistant to Ncuti Gatwa when I heard that he had got the job."

Of course, it should be pointed out that this is no more than speculation at the moment, and there is so far nothing to suggest there is any truth to the theories – especially given that Coughlan's Bridgerton commitments might make it hard to find time to appear in such a high-profile show.

But Coughlan would clearly make a popular choice as a companion, with several Whovians voicing their approval at the suggestion on social media.

Now that the identity of the Fourteenth Doctor has finally been announced after months of speculation, it seems likely we'll see all sorts of rumours about possible companions – and it will certainly be interesting to see which other names emerge as candidates to join Gatwa on his adventures in time and space.

