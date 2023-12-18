The biggest, of course, was the moment when Rick and Evil Morty teamed up to kill Rick Prime for good.

But with that happening mid-season of all places, fans were left wondering what was left for Rick to do in the rest of season 7, now that his nemesis is finally dead.

A whole lot, it turns out. With the benefit of hindsight, it's easy to see why season 7 just ended the way it has. Because when it comes to canon, and more importantly, Rick's entire reason for being, all roads lead back to Diane.

Want to know more? Grab some Kleenex and join us as we break down what might be the most heartbreaking — yet hopeful — episode of Rick and Morty yet.

Rick and Morty season 7 ending explained: What happened to Rick?

Fear No Mort begins with a new idea in the form of The Hole (no, not that kind), a space where people experience their greatest fears come to life.

Rick and Morty jump in and vanquish their fears with surprising ease, but when they return home, they find Rick's wife, Diane, has been returned to them via a strange time loop. And she's the exact same age she was when she died.

It doesn't take Rick and Morty long to realise that they're obviously still in The Hole, although there is a part of us that couldn't help but wonder at this point if there's more to it than that.

This is the season finale, after all, and given the big changes Rick and Morty have gone through recently, all bets are off now. But either way, that doesn't stop Rick from making the most of it, spending as much time with Diane as he can.

Rick and Morty. Adult Swim

Since his wife was killed decades ago, Rick has been a hollow shell of a man on the brink of death. The show has toyed around with some advances towards healing, but never before have we spent substantial time with Diane outside of the occasional flashback or morbid computer voice.

More like this

Rick and Diane, after decades apart, initially bicker a bit, but it's not long until they fall in love all over again.

The Rick we see here couldn't be further removed from the Rick we already know, and that's because this softer, kinder version of Rick was the one who existed before Rick Prime took Diane away from him.

That's what makes his so-called "revenge" against his nemesis even more heartbreaking now. Because nothing Rick ever did was going to bring Diane back, not really, and the revenge that fuelled him was never going to bring his old self back, either.

For a show that's often associated with nihilism and despair, it's worth remembering Rick and Morty actually excels at these kind of heart-wrenching, emotional beats when it wants to, which is precisely why those nihilistic tendencies are so despairing, because you can't really have one without the other.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Still, revealing this gentler version of Rick gives the show a new drive by suggesting that he might one day be able to reach at least some semblance of that version of himself again.

It's very much the opposite of what's motivated him up until now, except even this sliver of hope is ripped away again thanks to one final twist, which reveals Rick was never reunited with Diane, after all. Well, not our "Rick" at least.

In fact, Rick never entered The Hole at all. He hung back, too afraid to confront what he might find inside. And so that means everything that played out between Rick and Diane was actually part of Morty's biggest fear, that he could be easily replaced by his grandfather.

Facing that realisation head-on is what enables him to finally escape for real.

Rick and Morty. Adult Swim

That means our Rick didn't get to enjoy that time with Diane, and that also means he's further away from healing than we were led to believe.

Except, the fact he didn't enter The Hole in the first place proves that he's now in a place where he can admit when he's too scared to try something. That's pretty huge for someone so arrogant, someone who does technically wield god-like power.

And, even more importantly than that, it proves Rick is no longer as self-destructive as he once was. Because the old Rick would have leaped right in, hoping The Hole might finish him off for good.

So there is still hope to be had, even if it's not outright absolution.

How Rick and Morty's season 7 finale sets up season 8

Most seasons of Rick and Morty end with an appearance from Mr Poopybutthole, and season 7 is no exception. But the way he appears this time around definitely comes as a surprise, and even gives cause for concern.

In the post-credits stinger, Mr Poopybutthole uses one of Rick's stolen portal guns to visit a different version of himself in another reality, who is still happily married to his wife.

And then, he throws the alternate doppelganger through a portal and takes his place. It turns out the split was a bit harder on him than we thought…

There's echoes here of what Rick and Morty themselves did back in season 1, after they destroyed their Earth with the creation of Cronenbergian monsters.

The difference there, though, was that Rick and Morty didn't hurt alternate versions of themselves. Instead, they visited a reality where two doppelgangers had just died, so they could easily slot themselves into a whole new family without anyone ever knowing.

Rick, Summer, Morty, Jerry and Beth in Rick and Morty season 6. Adult Swim

Speaking to TVLine after the finale, executive producer Steve Levy revealed that the team aren't sure where this storyline will go just yet: "But it’s clear that Mr Poopybutthole has a screw loose and is very unwell. He’s not the hero we all thought he was at one point."

In the absence of Rick Prime, and with Evil Morty becoming an ally of sorts now, could Mr Poopybutthole become the show's new Big Bad?

Rick and Morty is rarely that straightforward, but it's interesting to see this fan favourite wrestle with the same kind of worthlessness that Rick once did - and still does, but now to a lesser extent.

Whatever happens, we can't imagine things going well for Mr Poopybutthole in the long run, especially as his wife already seems to suspect something's up with her so-called "husband".

And what of Rick and Morty themselves? There have been a few episodes this season, including the finale, when our faves have been separated for longer stretches of time than usual. Don't be surprised if future episodes focus more on one than the other, or even centre themselves around other characters entirely. Our money's on more solo Summer arcs.

Perhaps a slight break from endless adventuring will do Rick some good. Because he is healing, at least a little, and there's now a chance he could even become somewhat less messed up - or even happy - in the long run. That's a more powerful story to root for than his quest for vengeance ever was.

Rick and Morty season 7 is releasing weekly on E4. Season 6 is available now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.