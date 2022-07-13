Yes, just like the first instalment in this six-episode series there’s a post-credits scene at the end of this week’s story – and it’s a big one.

The final episode of Ms Marvel was full of thrills, spills, hard-light battles and even an X-Men tease – but it saved its biggest surprise for its final moments.

Read on now to find out more, but remember to look away if you’ve not watched the episode yet. Be patient!

The scene after the credits begins as Kamala (Iman Vellani) slumps on her bed in her new superhero costume, as her mother reminds her to work on her science homework. Suddenly, her bracelet begins to grow and throb strangely, and a moment later Kamala appears to warp away in a squiggle of energy while another figure crashes into her wardrobe.

That figure emerges… and it’s none other than Kamala’s hero Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, aka Brie Larson’s cosmic-powered hero. Confused, she stares around at Kamala’s fan art, posters and merch, all based on her.

"Oh, no, no, no, no…" Danvers mutters before the screen cuts to black with a message: 'Ms Marvel will return in The Marvels.'

Of course, fans will already know that Kamala is due to appear in upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels (alongside Larson and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau), and this scene appears to give us a hint about the plot of that movie. Clearly, something has connected Captain and Ms Marvel (possibly something to do with their similar energy-based powers?) and caused them to swap places.

Notably, in the comics various characters going by Captain Marvel have been associated with powerful Kree bracelets called the Nega-Bands, which sometimes make the wearers swap places. Could Kamala's bracelet - apparently taken off a Kree arm by the Clan Destines, remember - be what landed her in this mess?

Whatever the reason for it, while Carol Danvers is in a teenage girl’s bedroom in Jersey City, Kamala could be somewhere much more dangerous… or weird… or outer space. Possibly a little more than she can handle in her first few weeks of superhero-ing.

Whether this takes place during the events of the Marvels (i.e. this is how Kamala gets involved with the plot) or slightly before, it’s an intriguing tease that’s sure to have fans checking how long they have to wait before they see what’s next (28th July 2023, to save you a Google).

Time to start the countdown…

