The Mandalorian surprised fans this week with a reference to a popular villain from the Star Wars prequel trilogy, whose shadow looms large over the galaxy decades after his demise.

Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) was introduced in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, where he was revealed to be a former Jedi master who had turned to the dark side after becoming disillusioned with the order.

He became a leader of the Separatist movement, organising their forces against the Republic throughout the turbulent years of the Clone Wars, until his death at the hands of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in Revenge of the Sith.

Although The Mandalorian takes place much later on in the Star Wars timeline, Dooku's fierce leadership has clearly still left an impression on those old enough to remember the conflict he led.

We meet one such individual in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6 – titled Chapter 22: Guns for Hire – in the form of life-long Separatist and Plazir-15 resident Commissioner Hellgait (Back to the Future's Christopher Lloyd).

At the end of the episode, when it is found that Hellgait had been deliberately causing the planet's substantial supply of reprogrammed battle droids to malfunction, the villain reveals that Count Dooku had been his inspiration.

"I never give up! I didn't give up to the corrupt Republic, I didn't give up to the Empire – and I won't give up to you," he tells Bo-Katan Kryze and Din Djarin, revealing his allegiance to the Separatist movement.

"Separatist is a pejorative term," Hellgait continued, adding: "I support democracy. Count Dooku was a visionary, he was cut short in his prime by the Jedi enforcer--," before being cut off by a stun bolt from Bo-Katan's armour.

The Duchess of Plazir-15 (surprise guest star Lizzo) is disheartened to hear of Hellgait's betrayal, given that he has served her noble house for decades. She sentences him to a period in exile on the moon of Paraqaat.

The Mandalorian has revealed several ties to the prequel era as it has progressed, including the introduction of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) to live-action, and recently depicting Grogu's escape from Order 66 with Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best).

