Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the end of season 2 and how the show may continue, Wright explained: "Season 1 ended with such a cliffhanger that [for] season 2, we didn’t want to do that again.

"These are two chapters of the same book, we wanted the end of that book to be really fulfilling and now there’s other books on the shelf we can tell stories from."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He added of how many more seasons might be coming our way: "In all of our streaming going forward, the idea going forward is that all of these should be continuing series, but I would say with this series you have to watch and see!

"It’s teeing up a lot and there’s a lot of other books we can pull from that shelf and tell stories from."

Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Ke Huy Quan as OB and Owen Wilson as Mobius in Loki season 2. Marvel Studios/Gareth Gatrell

Read more:

In season 2, we see the aftermath of Sylvie's catastrophic decision, with Wright telling RadioTimes.com: "I think we wanted to pick up immediately where season 1 picked up… it’s a continuation in a lot of ways, and that was because so many of those themes in season 1 - the search for identity, your place, how you fit in, the choices you make - are, in real life, never resolved.

"You’re constantly trying to figure out who you are. I think it felt natural to pull those into a season 2, but now the stakes are so much higher."

Loki season 2 is on Disney Plus now, with new episodes dropping weekly. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.